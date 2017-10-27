Transcript for Teen wears a different Halloween costume every day in October

We have a real shark to bring to our table this morning. Please welcome our friend, "Shark tank's" one and only mark Cuban, everybody. Good to see you. Thank you, sir. Mark, you looking sharp, man. Trying to keep up with you. Nice suit. Nice suit. Strahan is wearing -- I got to tie to catch up. Right. You know, we've been counting down to Halloween all week long and four days away -- four days to go and if anyone is having trouble deciding what to wear, I know I am we've come to the rescue. Google has. They have a new website and it's called fright guys collecting date to to rank the 500 most searched costumes in realtime. Can anybody here guess what is the number one searched costume right now? Hmm. Throw it out. Wonder woman. Wonder woman. Yeah, you read the prompter, people. It's wonder woman. Nobody was getting it right until they read it up there. So, mark, you have three kids at home. Jake, 8, Alyssa, 11, Alexis, 14. Picked out 9 costumes yes. Jake will be Jake from state farm. He think that's the funniest thing ever, rit. Alyssa my middle still deciding and Alexis my older is in "Annie" the play so using the costume. It's Friday but we have a flashback for you. We actually have I think a shot of you dressed up for Halloween. Yeah. Yeah. That's you right there. So what's going on? What is that costume exactly. I don't know. Whatever my mom put on me, I mean. Do you remember what you wore when you were 7? I was pretty much -- you know what, I was plan at the time of the apesome. The full passing being opposite of what I was. Okay. One of my favorite. Okay, no, I have no idea what I was. All I cared about when I was a kid was how big was the pillowcase. Yeah, you're 100% right. That's all that matters. Were you really called Boris back then. Yeah. My high school nickname was Boris so I took Russian in high school and so you know when you take a foreign language class you have to pick a name. Well, that's what bullwinkle and rockiy, Natasha. The girl next to me picked Natasha, I had to pick Boris. My high school friends still call me Boris. We have a guest from Washington state taking Halloween very seriously. Molly Foote has already worn 27 costumes this month and plans to wear 31. That's one for each day of October. She is joining us this morning from Seattle. We want to welcome her this morning. All right, so we see today's costume. Very appropriate given that we're here in times square. Why don't you tell us about it. So, Molly, tell us about your costume. Thank you very much for having me on the show, first of all, yeah, so today I decided to be the statue of liberty to pay tribute to all you new yorkers and the United States. Yeah, so I have a lot of fun making these costumes. It's very simple. I get some fric and paper and glue and it comes together. It's really fun. You know, Molly, most people don't dress up for the entire month which is what you're going to do but what exactly is the costume you have pnned for the actual day of Halloween? Yeah, so for actual Halloween, I'm going to be a goldfish in a giant fish bowl. So there's going to be -- yeah. There's going to be rocks and seaweed and little Froot loops for fish food. It's going to be really fun. Sounds like a heavy costume when you throw the rocks in there. No kidding. Molly, how much time do you spend a day on your costumes. It really depends. Balancing with school sometimes ten minutes in my car before class and then other times maybe two or three hours. Wow. All right, well, Molly Foote, you wear it well, thanks so much for joining us and happy Halloween. You too, thank you so much. So, of course, mark is here celebrating the new season of "Shark tank" this morning. Welcome back for that. Thank you. Looking back at the whole -- all the seasons which investment do you regret the most. Do I regret? They're all my children. There's just some -- you have some entrepreneurs that think the accomplishment is getting the investment. When you get an investment of the company that's when the work starts so some don't want to do the work. I won't throw anybody under the bus unless it was Strahan. You wouldn't be the first. I love watching this show. Thank you. I love it. You cannot hide your frustration. You don't even try to hide it. But what kind of things get that reaction O of you. If somebody tries to hustle us, right. They think they're smarter than five of us that's a no-no. If someone makes a claim they can't back up, that is a no-no so we're sitting there concentrating so hard so you see my natural reaction. Yeah, I make a face or two not that I'd roll my eyes. Can you tell when you're smelling out the same hustle. Yeah, I mean when we know somebody is full of it then we all start digging in, right except for Kevin. Kevin -- if everybody is else digging on somebody he comes in and does the stupidest deals ever. I want a $600 product royalty for something -- yeah. Guest sharks and have one with us, Sara Blakely from spanx. The spanx CEO and you're actually wearing a new invention this morning. Yes, I have my own ininvestigation just like all these entrepreneurs and spanx is launching arm tights. So I -- this -- listen, I'm wearing them right now but they're amazing. They allow women to wear everything sleeveless in their closet year round and so I always say when I look for entrepreneurs I look for people who fill the white space and solves a problem, comes up with a better solution and then can explain to me why they're the best option. And my frustration with this was I have so many sleeveless dresses and shirts that hang in my closet I can't wear in the fall or winter. So this is a sleeveless dress and I threw on this shimmer silver. It looks beautiful. And I'm good. I'm looking and I'm going, why didn't I think of that? It seems so -- You think you could have come up with arm tights? No, but I could have come up with something. That is amazing. Problem, solution then why are you best option, that's what entrepreneurs, anybody that fills that white space and what I look for on the show. Sara was so good we'll have back-to-back episodes of Sara on Sunday night. That's how good she was. One of your tips was the secret of success embarrass yourself daily. How so? In thinking about success and what I attribute a lot to one of the things is I do try to embarrass myself often. And I also celebrate embarrassment and Instagram is giving me an opportunity to do that. I literally put so many things on there that I embarrass myself with but the fear of embarrassment is one of the main reasons people don't go for it. And so in order to defuse the power of embarrassment over me I will intentionally embarrass myself if it hasn't happened in a while. If you do it or say it it's better than someone else pointing it out. You take the power back. Celebrate the embarrassment. Makes other people laugh. So I've got so many embarrassing things on my Instagram, I mean from like being late to drop off my kids and I having to walk in totally mismatched pajamas, all those moments are like, okay, this is really happening. I tell you what, sitting here with you and mark and just your personalities and the way you engage people and on it, you can see where the success comes from. So happy you joined us this morning. We got to tell you right now you

