Transcript for Teen's fall from Six Flags 'sky ride' captured on video

We are back with that amazing rescue caught on camera. The video shows a 14-year-old dangling from a ride. There you see her 25 feet in the air before a whole crowd rushed in to catch her. Adrienne Bankert here with that story. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Wow, yes, look at that video. Videos to six flags shocked by what they saw. Two kids screaming. That 14-year-old in serious danger. A day of fun turns terrifying. Watch as this 14-year-old girl dangles more than two stories above ground Saturday night hanging from the sky ride gondola at six flags in upstate New York. Her little brother sitting next to her screaming for help. Please, please, help me. Reporter: Panicked onlookers assembling to break her fall fearing she's trapped. Her neck is stuck. Here's the heart-stopping scene from a different angle. Oh, my gosh. The crowd tells the seen to just let go. Just let go. They'll catch you. They'll catch you, honey. Go ahead. Reporter: That's what she does, she falls through tree brancheses into the arms of good samaritans below. Unconscious at the this time. Th the teen was airlifted suffering no serious injuries. Matthew Howard and his daughter among those who rushed to the rescue. I said, just let go. I promise you I'll catch you. I asked when I seen her in the hospital if she heard me. I said didn't you trust me. She said no. Reporter: It has no right requirement and was functioning Normal. They will conduct an internal review. In 2016 a girl in Nebraska severely injured when her hair got caught in 347bry on a carnival ride. Last summer three people fell from a ferris wheel in Tennessee and last August a 10-year-old boy was killed going down a giant water slide in Kansas. A parent is the most appropriate person to know what their child is capable of. Not the ride operator, not the amusement park. You need to make sure your children can handle a ride. Reporter: And that father and daughter duo who helped catch that girl one man rushed over to help save her but they knew he'd need more help. Several coming to assist and said it was a team effort to save her. I mean you watch that video and just like, oh, my gosh and then she's caught. As you said, everybody just rushing over there doing whatever they could to help. Dropping their corn dogs and sodas and saying -- I'm not dropping the girl. Not hurt. Adrienne, thanks so much.

