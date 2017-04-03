Transcript for Teen's lifesaving action for toddler caught on video

A quick acting teenager is being credited with saving a child's life and it is all caught on camera. She sprang into action when she heard a mother's cry for help and Diane has the story for us this morning. Good morning, Diane. I want to prep you. When you see this video it's hard to believe it has a happy ending but this Tennessee toddler is alive and well thanks to this quick-thinking teenager and a very important high school class. As a fast food worker Kayla is used to hearing customer requests but none quite like this. Something I'll remember forever. Reporter: A mother desperate for help. Luckily Kayla was prepared. Like a miracle. Reporter: It all started outside pal's in Bristol. A mother placed her food order and turned around to see her son not breathing. She runs up to the drive-through window begging for help holding her 3-year-old limp in her arms. She tells me, she says somebody help me. He's not breathing. Reporter: 18-year-old yves instantly runs out to give the toddler cpr and shortly after he starts breathing again. She says she's cpr certified thanks to a high school health and science class. At least two or three kids from that class will have stories of something that happened at work just that week and then after that as well. Reporter: The ambulance arrived in less than three minutes but Kayla still had work to do and went back inside. Finished her shift and then went to the hospital to visit the boy. He was watching cartoons and seemed to be doing well then. Reporter: Kayla is considering a career in the medical field. We know she pays attention in class, performs well under pressure and a very dedicated employee so I would be okay with that. Has to put that clip on her resume and send it in. All you need to know. Yes, absolutely. Incredible. Great story. Thank you. And she finished her shift. She finished her shift and a reminder, I feel like I need to take a refresher. You never know. Absolutely.

