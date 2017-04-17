Transcript for Tensions rise between US and North Korea

over. Robin? Thank you, Martha. For more, our contributor, colonel Steve ganyard, a former fighter pilot and state department official. The test was a failure. Still a lot of concern. You see the parade. The large canister. That's what people are talking about. That's what scared people, robin. If you look at the size of the canister, which we think there's a missile or going to be a missile. Bigger means longer range. That means it can get closer to the United States. It looks like a Chinese missile that we know can get to the United States. That's where the concern was. We don't want to scare foeblgs at home. This doesn't mean we'll have nux coming down in San Francisco and Seattle tomorrow. If you see them marching across the pacific, this is why the nuclear problem with North Korea is not just regional. It's an American problem. Is there going back to the canister, it could be a fake. It could be. They want us to think there's a missile inside. They generally say if this is what it looks like, this is what it's going to become. They've said publicly, that's the aspiration. The nuclear test. That's what we're concerned about. That's the next step. We'll wait to see. You have to have a missile to deliver the nuke. You have to have the nuke itself. The next thing is the underground test. The administration said yesterday there will be severe consequences if they light it off. We'll have to wait and see the 'action of the white house. Thank you, guys. The crisis if Syria. A devastating suicide bombing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.