Transcript for Texas couple charged with hiring a hitman to kill their exes

A surprising murder for hire plot stopped by police. It's baffling to see someone go out of tear way to do something heinous. Reporter: A well-known Texas veterinarian and her boyfriend allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill both of their exes. A person concerned about animals and less concerned about humans, I guess. Reporter: 48-year-old Valerie Mcdaniel and 39-year-old Leon Jacob unknowingly asked an undercover cop to do their dirty work. She indicated that she wanted her -- her ex-husband taken care of. Reporter: Prosecutors say the officer posed as a hit man and set up meetings with the two, recording conversations where they offered $10,000 each for the murder of Mcdaniel and J Jacob's former lovers. Police plis stages a murder scene to prove this act was done. Reporter: Mcdaniel had recently ended a custody battle with her former husband. Her boyfriend Jacob was recent accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In court domts, she accused him of stalk her and striking her in the face. Mr. Jacob, we know, was concerned about the testimony. He offered if his ex-girlfriend were restrained to do it himself by injecting her with potassium. Reporter: The suspects have been charge Rd soliciting capital murder. They're due back if court tomorrow.

