?? he has the biggest. Excited. Really excited. I love that. You know, our audience get to see some of the magic, get to see how the sausage is made. Magic is one word for it. We call it controlled chaos perhaps. Yes. It is what goes on when the cameras aren't rolling for you at home but now we want to give everyone a chance to see and this morning at 3:00 A.M. We launched something called this is "Gma" that gives us an inside look turning the cameras around to showcase our wonderful, amazing, incredible staff. You see wonderful, amazing staff and they start cheering loudly for themselves. Great job, staff. Especially fonsi. They work around the clock to make all of what you see possible. The #thisisgma one of the top on Twitter. Kind of like we're doing this to ourselves. Make shoe you tune in tomorrow to see how it comes together. We're tracking a few. Here's one of our live studio producer, jilian and our hair and makeup team who is getting camera ready next and Ilana. Where is Ilana? She's in the control room with our director lily. Go, lily. Got to make sure all the right moments make air in the morning. And the "Gma" social media gurus, Tony, our booker Eric. The briefing Patrick Wilson and there's a reason why they're doing that. Why is that? Because Patrick Wilson is going to come on out right now. Come on out here. Come on out. Good to see you. How are you? Good. Good to see you. Hello. Welcome back. Hi. Were they briefing you? Giving you the -- You were focused. Listen, we have a job to do. Very important. Gets you in the mood when sitting at this desk? My dad and brother are TV anchors so I feel like a little kid. Where I would sit at the desk. Cute. We're glad you're sitting at the desk. Thank you. Before we talk about your movie we'll talk about something trendy talking about haven't the scenes at "Gma" is trending. Another thing trending for you, how many jabs do we have in the house. How many people named jack? Oh, my gosh. So loud. All right, jack. You're enough jack screaming for a lot of jacks. Your name is one of the most popular names in 2017. Way to go, jack. For pets. He knew it all along. Yeah, for pets. That was the thing. And it's according to pe petsathome.com. You know what name topped the list in across species as the most popular? George. Well, of course. You make a fine chihuahua. I hear I make a fine reptile is what I said. You're reptilian type of guy, George. Yes. That's what it said, horses and snakes. The top five names, though, horses and snakes? Lara is enjoying it. Lara, Lara, don't even say a word. Let that slide. Yes. So, Patrick, you have two dogs. What are their names. I have so many animals I'm running a farm. I have two dogs, two Guinea pigs, my dogs are Louise and Mabel. Our Guinea pigs are Wallace and Kevin. Wallace and Kevin. Why Wallace and Kevin. Good morning, go to school, have a great day. He named Wallace and Kevin. We have a bunch of fish and I forget their napes. Who named the dogs? The dogs were my wife named Louise and then, yeah, then -- I forget who named Mabel. One of them. We like old time napes. Speak of family affairs, you posted pictures that we loved. Got to show these. These are of a family karaoke session. It's actually you and me but -- And, no. I believe we have these pictures, yes, no, control room? There you go. This looks series. That is serious. Our Brooklyn friends and some family. Karaoke is a big deal with us and my friend Jason. Whoa, whoa, whoa. Why is my favorite gladiator right there? That is TV's own Scott Foley. He is my brother-in-law. Wow. He is my brother-in-law. Our wives are sisters. Oh, really? Yes. I mean, talk about a family. Seeing a family can't get any better look sfwhg what is your go to karaoke song. Depends on the mood. I like Tom Jones' "Delilah." Tom Jones can really -- Always a crowd pleaser. You got to go for it. You and your brother, you have a band called the Wilson band. Wilson band. The anchorman. He's the guitarist, the Eddie van Halen of our group. We're half -- there we are. Doing -- half our set is old van Halen tunes and so we do it for charity. We got an event February 10th actually in St. Petersburg. Everything we do is for charity. This one is for St. Pete's fire and raised a ton of money for first responders, for vets, everything we can do is, you know, just for charity and for the good of the community. Yeah. You ready to see the new movie with Liam Neeson? Just let some go. Whoever you want. How do I know they'll be safe? The hostages? Someone I need to protect. Look, if you're worried about someone's safety send them out with me. Not yet. Seven years we were partners you always had my back. Let someone else have yours for once. So good in trying to help him. Yes. But it's very suspenseful. It is, it is. It starts out as hitchcockian and things happen on a train and then it becomes a Liam Neeson action movie. It's awesome. He's one of the greatest guys. You know him and he's so funny and so -- such a skilled actor anyway but then he can fight. Can he ever so it's super fun. He's a great guy. Also you just wrapped shooting "Aquaman". I did, yes, yes. I almost brought my doll that you gave me last year. Yes. I still have my figurine, my ocean master figurine that you gave me. Are there any crazy like stunts or anything in the movie. So many. It's really -- James and that team pushed the boundaries as far as anybody has ever taken it with all the wire work and the green screen and it's huge and will be so much fun. It's going to be a blast. Comes out next Christmas. You know what, maybe we could do some kind of charity event and have you and your band of brothers come here and sing and raise some money. I'd like that. We'll do that. Good man. I love that. Also I want indicate to see this movie. I'm a big fan of these type of thing, "The commuter" is going to roll into theaters on Friday, make sure you check out Patrick Wilson, everybody. Coming up "Shark tank's"

