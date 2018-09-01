Transcript for Thousands evacuated in California amid record rain

now to that powerful storm out west forcing thousands to evacuate. There are serious concerns about flooding and mudslides. In the same areas devastated by recent wildfires. Matt Gutman is in California where the storm is moving in. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, you can see the rain coming down. It is forecast to come down at over an inch an hour and I want to give you a sense of why these mudslides are such a threat here. So after a fire comes roaring through here, it basically bakes in some of this soil making it waxy so kind of like clay and then everything comes sliding down the mountain here and the major concern is that so many of these fires have burned right over populated areas like this one. This morning, the first major winter rainstorm lashing the same parts of southern California scorched by wildfires this fall. Hillsides that were engulfed in flames just weeks ago now completely denuded leaving nothing to hold the soil in place. I mean, look at the hill. There's nothing slowing it down. Reporter: Right,000s are under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders. Fears over flash floods and landslides growing this morning. Intersections already inundated in some parts, residents using sand, hay and sheets of plastic to prevent the scorched hillsides from collapsing. The Claffey family is facing their second evacuation in less than a month and met them in December, car's packed as the Thomas fire tore through. What are awe parade of? The fire. Reporter: Is it flowing? It's stuck on the other side. Reporter: Now leavingagain, it was little Macy's first day back at school since the fires. The family's arming itself with sandbags and makeshift waterways to channel the water away from the house hoping to fight off another potential disaster. If our house were flooded, it would be devastating. Absolutely devastating. Reporter: It is so hard for so many of these families to kick start their lives back up again. Now, we're forecast to see rain well over an inch an hour. That is dangerous and it's no idle threat in a town like la Conchita where we are here, in 2005 mudslides from this very mountain killed ten people in this town. Now, most residents have evacuated. But not all of them. Robin. All right, Matt, thank you very much. They have been through so much. Let's go to ginger who is tracking the timing of this storm. Good morning, ginger. Good morning. This rain is widespread. San Francisco had its wettest day on record since 2014 and look at this, that widespread rain heavy at times, Matt is about to get into one of those squall lines. That's why we see that flash flood warning over the whole Thomas burn scar area so that's all just east of Santa Barbara. They've already reported quarter inch of rain in five minutes. So that's going to be the issue. How quickly this heavy rain falls and then you've got wind, 30 to 50-mile-per-hour gusts in the valleys in the coast, up in the mountains up to 70, even 90-mile-per-hour gust, the timing of this, there's a little spurt this afternoon, then it's gone and moves across the nation, robin. Ginger, thanks very much.

