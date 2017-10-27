Transcript for How to throw the ultimate last-minute Halloween party

??? 24 karat magic ??? This morning we have great DIY tips and Brit Morin is here and you started planning Halloween in July but for the rest of us not that organized she is showing us how to putting to the last-minute party and punch. This is black widow venom punch. Looking for latex gloves. We filled one up with water and froze it and turned it into spooky hand ice cubes and put plastic spiders in the water to freeze them and put it in a punch bowl and you're all set. Such a cute snack using something healthy. Avocado toast. It's the trend of 2017 and now you can use it for Halloween too. A fun little treat for your kids. Use vegetable, olive, tortilla chips to make the face. We have pretty awesome Halloween costumes we want to get to. So let's cue the music first. ??? Ice ice baby ??? All right, stop, and listen. Ice, ice baby. Come on. That is the cutest -- cutest costume ever. Clear garbage bags and put your baby in a track suit. Spitup happening. A white sheet with red acrylic paint to make the backdrop for the photoworthy moments can we we take some. Here we go. I love that. An awesome costume. You look super cool. I love the sunglasses. Okay so we have our second costume to come out now and I love the idea of this one. Another one. Social butterflies. This is just using black outfits plus iron-on transfer tape for your favorite social networks. This is just felt, you attach it on to your back and go with a friend, the dog is the iPhone if you can see it. You will be the talk of town and you have to take photos as well. I love that. Taking a pun on something we talk about. Look great and easy to do at home. You can do this last minute. Last minute, you have four days left. You got to get planning. Planning since July. To find out how to make them on our website, they'll all be there. We'll be right back.

