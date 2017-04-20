Transcript for Tillerson calls Iran nuclear deal a 'failed approach'

We move on to secretary of state Rex tillerson and his tough talk on Iran. At a press conference he called the Iran nuclear deal a failure. This deal represents the same failed approach of the past that brought us to the current imminent threat we face from North Korea. Our chief legal affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is here. This came hours after they certified Iran was complying. Exactly. Tough talk but they're not getting rid of the Iran deal, clearly. This was the campaign that wanted to rip it up. Wanted to start over saying it's a terrible, terrible deal. I think you'll see that in the coming months and keep saying that and try to see if Iran is complying but I don't think -- The sanctions will remain lifted. Meanwhile, the secretary of state's former extra extra small ExxonMobil looking for relief after sanctions -- They want to start drilling in the black sea. Rex tillerson recused himself from anything involving Exxon but on the hill a little outrage. John McCain saying are they crazy? Meantime, we have Russian bombers again off the coast of Alaska being intercepted by U.S. Fighters. Yeah, just back and forth and back and. First we thought this isn't a big deal. They haven't done it a couple of years but in this identification zone, air defense identification zone and they should identify their aircraft, they didn't. They had to be intercepted by two F-22s on Monday and then again awacs aircraft saying you have to identify yourself so a little provocation everywhere in the world. I think it's just to say, hey, we're here. We're still strong. We can come off the coast of Alaska. Martha Raddatz, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.