Transcript for Tim Tebow discusses New York Mets spring training

Next up, 29-year-old Tim Tebow trying to make a cut in the major leagues as a major league baseball player, he went from the jets to the mets and in batting practice nine home runs on Monday at the start of spring training for the New York mets but some critics are crying foul saying it's all a publicity stunt and Tim joins us from the mets training facility in port St. Lucie, Florida. Hello there, Tim Tebow. What's up, guys. Nine home runs. I expected ten. What's up? You're slacking. I'm working -- it's just day one, Michael. Come on, man. But seriously, how does it feel for you to be in training camp with the mets and kind of fulfilling the next journey in your professional career? It feels great. Honestly it's kind of a dream come true being out here with the mets organization, a bunch of awesome guys getting a chance to play a game I love. It was just so fun, honestly putting on a uniform yesterday, going to warm-ups in the stretch line, getting back in the routine, being part of a team, and competing. It was a blast. I had a lot of fun. How much did playing ball last year help you for what you're doing right now? I think it helped a lot. Getting the opportunity to be here for a couple of weeks and play some in the Arizona fall league, I think that really helped but I think this will be kind of the best for me because it's every day for the next couple of months being able to train, listen to great coaches, work every single day, be part of a team and so I honestly know it's going to be tough. It's going to be a huge challenge but it's something I'm really looking forward to. You haven't played baseball since high school before you put on the mets uniform so what has been the toughest part of, you know, lack of a better word getting back in the swing of it? I like that. A little pun there. You know, I think one of the biggest parts is just picking up different pitches. You know, when you see the 95 to 90 miles an hour and then you see a change-up and a slider and a cutter and you're picking up different pitches and that's where I think more at bats and more at bats and seeing more pitches will help, you know, because there's just not really a way to simulate that in a batting cage? Seeing you in the batting cage, that nice swing, nice and fluid like that. So what is the response you're hearing from people? You got a lot of people who follow you, Tim, who appreciate your spirit and all that. What are you hearing from your folks? Well, you know, it's nice to have the fans come out and support and obviously you'll have people on both sides. You'll have people out here supporting and that are great and then also people that, you know, want to bring you down and, you know, for me this is something that I'm doing for the love of it. The love of the game, the love of pursuing passions, the love of being able to live a dream every single day and for me it's really focusing on the love and not the doubt, not the unknown, not the fear of it. Not what critics are going to say but it's doing something for the love of it. I know you know what I'm talking about. Amen to that. One quick question, quick, honest answer, all baseball players think it's harder than football. All football players think it's harder then baseball. Which one is harder, football or baseball, go? I'll tell you this -- No, no. I do not get hit as hard in baseball as I do in football. That's true. There are no Michael strahans trying to tackle me. All right. Thank you. Bless you, Timmy. I know your foundation is having a big gala. Good luck with all that and all the work you're doing with your foundation. Wonderful. I appreciate you guys.

