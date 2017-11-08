Tim Tebow homers after meeting boy with autism

More
The St. Lucie Mets star hit a three-run home run in July moments after shaking the hand of 10-year-old fan Seth Bosch.
0:52 | 08/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tim Tebow homers after meeting boy with autism

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49156237,"title":"Tim Tebow homers after meeting boy with autism","duration":"0:52","description":"The St. Lucie Mets star hit a three-run home run in July moments after shaking the hand of 10-year-old fan Seth Bosch.","url":"/GMA/video/tim-tebow-homers-meeting-boy-autism-49156237","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.