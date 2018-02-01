Transcript for Time-restricted feeding touted as weight loss strategy

We'll move on to a "Gma" health alert right now. For everyone trying to make good on their new year's resolution to lose weight a new diet strategy focused on watching the clock instead of counting calories, Adrienne Bankert back to explain. Hey, Adrienne. Reporter: Hey, George, it doesn't mean you can eat a dozen Snickers or steaks but you can eat red meat, dessert, carbs, whatever you want. You have to know what time it is. Two, one. Happy new year. Reporter: If you want to be lean in 2018 instead of counting calories you might consider when you're eating. It's a diet strategy called time restricted feeding. The idea, eat normally as much as you want but only during a specific time frame. Doctors say the key is to sit down to meals within a 12-hour window in order to lose weight. Dr. Julie schatzele said she's seen great health improvements including better sleep and heightened energy among her patients using the method. I have seen my patients go off blood pressure medications and normalize their blood pressureh completely. Reporter: 42-year-old holly has been trying time-restricted feeding for the past three months. I get up at 6:30. I have breakfast at 8:00. I'll have a snack during the day before lunch then either I'm going out to happy hour or dinner. Between 5:00 and 7:00 and pretty much done by 7:00 P.M. Reporter: A group of participants were restricted to eating for just eight hours a day. On average they lost 5% of their body weight. Time-restricted feeding is affecting metabolic pathways. You will still activate those pathways within your body that will increase fat burning and increase the utilization of stored energy. Reporter: But eating within that means you're fasting the other 12 hours of a day. Easier said than done in hunger pangs maybe a little bit for the first two weeks and adjusted it a little by little. It was a lot easier than anticipated and didn't have to change my diet at her. She says you can drink whatever you want in the 12 hours but during those fast times they only want you drinking water and say if you cheat and have cough for a light snack you rob the body of the housekeeping process time, that necessary time needed to fully digest food, revitalize organs, even slow the aging process by giving your body a longer break from food.

