Transcript for Timeline of events that led to Comey's firing by Trump

The FBI's investigation. Secretary Clinton's use of personal email system during her time as secretary of state no charges are appropriate in this case. Connection with an unrelated case the FBI has learned of the existence of emails that appear to be pertinent to the investigation. He goes on to say they will determine whether they contain classified information. The director himself has sagged. He doesn't know where that the emails reference to in his letter are significant we're not. Do you know more famous than me. Of this committee on Capitol Hill where in just a few minutes FBI director James combing. We'll present his findings on how Russia interfered in our presidential election. Was it a mistake not to ask Jim calmly to. I'm from the eyes the FBI at the outset of your presidency is a too late basket to step note sent to labor let you know I have confidence and we'll see what happens look. It's terrible it makes me Motley and cautious to think we might add some impact on the election. But honestly it wouldn't change the decision because we're concerned that the FBI director apparently inaccurate test I don't at this point I have not. Past and I'm not fully aware of this I think at where the testimony that occurred. In the inquiries but I've yet to. And be glad to follow does the president's. Confidence we'll call. The I have no reason to believe I asked them. So I don't I've not asked presents its last time we spoke about this. Your culture is I don't. In light of what you're telling me I don't want to start. Speaking on behalf of the present. Speaking to him first president trump informed FBI director James Colby quote. You are hereby terminated and removed from office effective immediately. Explaining you are not able to effectively lead the bureau. President trump calls me an informed me he was firing director Carl. I told the president and Mr. President. With all due respect you're making a big mistake. He wasn't doing a good job.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.