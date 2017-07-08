Transcript for Tinder couple whose 3 years of messages went viral enjoys first date in Hawaii

They matched on tinder and flirted for three years but they didn't meet face-to-face until they came to "Gma." Well, our cameras were there when they went on their first date and T.J. Holmes, you have what happened next. All right. Anticipation, location, conversation. Those are the three things you got to worry about on a first date so for them anticipation, a three-year buildup, location, maui for a weekend. No pressure there. And cameras rolling on their entire conversation. This could potentially be the best or the worst first date ever. Three, two, one. Reporter: It's a match made in tinder. So good to finally meet you. Reporter: Josh and Michelle, never met in person until this very moment keeping up an epic joke on the dating app for three years waiting months to respond to each other writing things like, hey, sorry, my phone died and, hey, sorry, was in the shower. The pair finally met face-to-face right here on "Gma." Your sister met her fiance on tinder. She gave me some hope that this is where it's at. You know, they're getting married in November. No pressure. Totally fine. Slow down. Let's just start with the first date. I have officially checked in my bags and so now I just have to meet up with Michelle and we are going to be on our ways to maui. Reporter: And "Gma" got to tag along. ??? welcome. A visit to the mermaid fountain to cast a wish. Ready. Reporter: Then an afternoon scenic bike ride ending the date with some drinks poolside. On this trip I have learned just about Josh's incredible energy. He is just always excited and always energetic. You should hear her talk about her dreams and passion and career path, determination, per swer persever perseverance. Er we heading back soon and I know we don't have concrete plans yet. It's hard to talk about the little things like when we do go back but I'm pretty sure, she's so much fun. I know if -- once we get back home we'll want to meet up again. I never could have expected that when this story first started when he first tweeted out our conversation something so simple could just turn into something so amazing. The best case scenario I get to talk to a pretty girl, never did I imagine my first date would be on a resort like this. It's like something from a postcard. George, George always gets on to me for burying the lede. Get back and I'm sure our paths will cross. It wasn't a yes. It was not a yes but still they got some -- we're putting them on a first date on camera. That's a lot of pressure to now make something happen. He should sing Lou Rawls to her. That might work. Nothing else is working yet but I need to let you know they had separate rooms we're told there in maui. No "Bachelorette" suite. But she might be transferring.

