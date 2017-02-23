Transcript for Tom Brady narrows down his list of jersey-stealing 'suspects'

For Thursday morning pulse is gonna start where New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady he's asked the point right now where. Yes a thing outside the box if he ever wants is Super Bowl Jersey back. Brady is actually put together a list of suspects you may have been involved in its disappearance. They include golf woman teammate Julian Andelman we bonding over their love of brings. Then there's that Lady Gaga and her escape broke seven giving me Mason all also on the list. Michael Scott from the office they Jersey it's worth an estimated 500000. Dollars you understand why you want to back.

