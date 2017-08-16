Transcript for Tom Brady opens up about playing football while his mom battled cancer

turn to our "Gma" cover story about patriots quarterback Tom Brady who opened up in a personal radio interview about his mother's battle with cancer and how it affected him on the feel. Mara schiavocampo is here with the story. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: Good morning, guys. On that call Brady shared what it was like to play last season while his mom was being treated for cancer thousands of miles away. For the first time not able to make it to any of his games that is until the super bowl which was a game he dedicated to her before kickoff. And patriots win the super bowl. Reporter: Back in February, patriot Tom Brady became the only quarterback in history to lead his team to five super bowl wins. Nobody has ever won more super bowls, nobody has ever been better. Reporter: But while he was cementing his legacy on the field as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, he was facing a personal battle off the field. The quarterback now opening up about his mother's cancer diagnosis and treatment. It was a very challenging time for our family. My mom has been such an important, supportive, loving, caring, sweet, kind, generous mom. Reporter: Speaking out on weei radio cushikirk and Callahan show. She's on the road to recovery. Reporter: In the midst of the trying time Brady was visibly emotional in the days leading up to the big game. Choking up when a fan asked who his hero was. I think my dad is my hero because he's someone that I look up to every day and -- my dad. Reporter: His dad Brady says took care of his mother galynn every step of the way. They hadn't been to any of those games which was the first time in my entire playing career. Reporter: The MVP saying all of his coaches and teammates knew about his mother's illness. I really needed their support and their love and I certainly got it. Reporter: Brady says he will never forget that historic super bowl win. In no small part because his mom was there to watch. Her treatments were ending at that point so kind of it signified not only the end of the season but what she was going through, what our family was going through. Reporter: Brady says his mom being at the game was the reason for that huge comeback victory. His mom is doing well and recently surprised him at training camp last week so she's recovering and he's really happy about that. Very close family. Yeah, when he brought up his dad too he got all worked up.

