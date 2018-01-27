Transcript for Tom Cruise releases images of death-defying Mission Impossible stunts

I feel like we haven't had enough Adrienne Bankert this morning. Let's fix that. I agree. All right. More cow bell and more Adrienne in let's do it. Well, we're learning more about the new "Mission: Impossible" movie. Thanks to the secret agent himself, star Tom Cruise released his image on Instagram. That's him. Leaping over buildings in a single bound. Like Superman. He does most of his stunts, Ron Claiborne. That's why he gets hurt. The caption is get ready for the most thrilling mission yet. A date earlier he shared this, we just upped the ant it E for the sixth "Mission: Impossible." I can't wait for you to see more and revealed it's called "Mission: Impossible fallout." He did break his ankle shooting one of those stunts back in August. Shooting suspended for two months. Ooh. Ouch. Rough. That's a rough landing. Anyway, the movie is not until July let's not play that again. Super bowl fever. Three types is enough. You'll love this. You know we have a soft spot on the weekends and have a sneak peek at Budweiser's commercial and tearjerker and features real-life employees who served up relief, boots on the ground during the emergency water company to send cans of water to places hit hard by the recent natural disaster. ??? I won't be afraid ??? They always give out donations but with the pace of this year's disasters hurricane Harvey, Irma, Marie, Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, wildfires in California, they shipped nearly 3 million of cans of water to them. Cheers to that. I feel like people will be crying are the eagles fans. Wait. We were talking about a positive -- What else do you have. Let's move along. What's your favorite song from the classic "West side story"? "America." "Feel pretty." ??? When you're a jet ??? Note I feel pretty. Reporter: It's all over again, Steven Spielberg is producing the newest version to be written by Tony Kushner who gave us "Lincoln" some called the adaptation of the Broadway show the best movie musical of all time and casting now. ??? MARIA ??? Okay, get this. You have permission to eat chocolate cake for breakfast. They are not paying attention to a word coming out of my mouth because they're shoving cake in. Locations in Manhattan, boca raton delivered these delicious looking beauties available online. You can get some chocolate cake. Charles Schultz said chocolate is important. All you need is love but a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt. Wise words as always for you. See you back here tomorrow morning, guys. Channel 5, this is a

