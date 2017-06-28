Transcript for Tom Parker Bowles shares tips to perfecting English tea time

perfecting tea time from a man would literally wrote the book on it, Jesse, I know you love a crumpet. Tom parker Bowles is exploring the secrets beyond the English tradition of high tea in fortnum & mason, the okbook. Thanks for being with us. In thank you. This cookbook is really cool because you wrote this alongside fortnum & mason. They're basically a famous market from England known for high tea. This is their first official cookbook in 300 years. Over 300. That's crazy. Aside from the history, what's different about it. Fortnum & mason is one of the congratulate English stores. It's the best quality food and tea for centuries and so every single thing, all these products, the tea, they wrote the book on. Right here we have something quintessenti quintessentialally English. Crumpets. And right now we've got a lot of different condiments. Honey and -- Cream cheese. We've got marmalade and lemon curd and a mystery condiment our guests will help us taste. Are you ready? Take a bite. What is this? What do you think? Um -- A man of many words. I absolutely love this. Ready. You don't find it often in crumpets. Mango chutney butter. Pretty good, right. It's very much a fortnum & mason -- all the honeys, you can buy online. Let's skip on down here to our next table, something of course we're familiar with. Tea sandwiches but there's a way that you need to prepare. It's a real key. Good bread, butter it and have a look. Very quick, this is curried chicken. On like that. And you need a plate. You're pushing it down. Just like this. And that means you get all the flavors in there. You get wonderful texture, again, fortnum & mason, doing tea properly is the look as well as flavor, smoked salmon. Exactly. Such a big part of the tea experience. It is. Fantastic. Finally here we have something that's very traditional but maybe some Americans don't really know about this. A battenburg. Looks cool. Marzipan and different colors. People say it was named after queen Victoria's granddaughter or a prussian village. The point about this, it contains all these tea recipes, also it's very -- anyone can cook. Let's have a bite. Guys, I'm not even going for it. I might be breaking the rules. There are no rules. Oh, that is delicious. Yes? Thumbs up. Awesome. Thumbs up all the way around. Tom, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.