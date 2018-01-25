Transcript for Toni Braxton opens up about 'Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story'

She is starring in and executive producing a new movie "Faith under fire." Always great to be in your presence. Thank you. It's good to see you. You look wonderful. Thank you, thank you. This movie is right on time especially with what happened with the Kentucky school shooting and this is based -- your movie is based on a true story. 2013, Georgia, elementary school, an heroic woman got a gunman to surrender and it's played, Antoinette tuff is the real woman and she was at the premiere. What was it like playing her? You know, when I think of her role and what he did, I mean this gunman is there. He's about to kill over 800 kids and faculty members and this woman, through her faith just talked this man out of killing all these kids and himself. So these families were reunited with their kids and got to tuck them in. You know what I mean. All the stories aren't happy. The Kentucky situation was not a happy ending but this woman gave us a happy ending. Do you want to see this? Here you go. As long as I talk to god that's how long I got to listen so if I'm talking to god, 15 minutes, then that's how long I have to sit in total silence and just listen. 15 mens is a long time and you really try to do it but I just close my eyes and like everything. What was your reaction to your family and everybody who has seen it so far. They were shocked. They were shocked. It was a heavy role. I gained 17 pounds for it. Ray lost it but gained five back over the holiday but -- Who's counting? Exactly. I -- who do you call it -- is there transform. Spray tan. The spray tan to make myself darker and aesthetics and watched everything, Antoinette tuff, her interviews with cooper, Mr. Anderson cooper. Everything she did, the 911 call. She was completely calm. How is she so calm and I think what she was able to do, she was like a negotiator. Remember them saying -- I was watching it as it was unfolding and I was in Canada and I'm on the treadmill, what's going on in Atlanta? So when I got the script I'm like, I remember this story. She was on the cover of "Time" magazine. President Obama acknowledged her and it's just great to have someone give their lives for someone else. I'm a mother and you think you send your kids off to school, you know. They're safe. You think Y'll see them when you pick them up at 3:00 but this woman was fantastic. Musical family that you come from. Are they showing any interest in doing that? No. The boys? No, no? No. Not so much. They don't really even like my voice. Mom, okay, she can sing as mom but, mom, can we go to the drake concert? Exactly. But we love this new music with your -- Your collaboration with birdman. Your collaboration. Yes, it was great. My collaboration with birdman. I wave -- I got to do my wave. Anything you want to share with us. Well, you know, I am not married unlike my big mouth sister is saying everywhere. But there is a connection there. Well, we're working together. Okay, working together. You read between the lines. So what are you going to do next, been on Broadway and got movies and music. What's next for Toni Braxton. You know, I don't know. Music is always going to be in my heart. Acting is not organic for me like singing is so I had to study hard for that role but music is what I do in my sleep so always music forever. Did you hear Michael Strahan try to sing. Yeah, I heard that. Your job is safe. I think I'm okay. You are a blessing, Toni Braxton. Wishing you all the best and whenever you do want to have something to say, you know you can come back. Michael is coming back. What! What. All I'm going to say is you

