Transcript for Tony Hale dishes on 'Arrested Development' reboot

"Arrested development" is also a very funny show. All right. Now, don't get our hopes up about a reunion. Well, I mean it's looking good. We're all on board. We want to do it -- I want to see what happens to my sweet girlfriend liza minnelli on the show who I love so I want to know what happens with that story line. Oh, there she is. Oh, I love her. Do you know what, she would take my wife out to lunch and tell her stories about her life. Listen to my life. Like she was raised on the mgm lot and talk about her mom and Vivien Leigh and we're just like keep talking. Don't stop. Did she ever sing to you? She did. She did. She -- was it that same day sitting in the backseat of our car and she started -- she was talking about a concert she did at radio city music hall as you do. And I didn't know her music. I said what did you sing. She said I sang the song liza with a Z and she breaks it out in the backseat of my car and the best part she's done it so many times she could hear the orchestration so she'd go liza with a "Z." ??? Ba da with a bam ??? It was great. It was great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.