Transcript for Top athletes compete at the Winter X Games

??? They are the games with the insane tricks. I'm dizzy just looking at that the tricks that are going to take your breath away and this year the winter X games will provide more jaw-dropping moments and Zachary kiesch joins us with more. They're extreme. They leave it all out there. Back when this whole thing started on ESPN and it started airing the competition in '95, the athletes were on the fringes fighting for respect. Well, now, things have changed. The winter X games are all about going big and stretching the limits. It's all about redefining boundaries and checking your fear at the door. These athletes battle it out on the mountain and in the air. It's insane. The X games have a huge influence on my sport and the backbob of action sports. Backside rodeo. That's a new one for Jamie Anderson. Reporter: Friday, Jamie Anderson returned to the X games podium claiming her 14th title. That's a pretty color. Big air, you only focus on one jump and doing your biggest trick so that's where progression happens. Reporter: Anderson's olympic teammate Haley languailey would join her in this memorable big air performance. Oh, my goodness. Ladies and gentlemen. I definitely have a lot more time on the jump to do certain things as opposed to someone who is taller than I am. Reporter: Also 17, a rising star, Chloe Kim. Already a legend in aspen she's going for her fourth X games gold this year. I want to do the best I can and halfpipe is amazing. We'll see what happens. Reporter: Looking for an underdog. 22-year-old tore Nadal yater-wallace is a good one to look toward. Many of these athletes have become household names and recognized by the olympics. It's amazing to see what they do out there. They're fearless. It's inspiring. It's -- Inspiring and also terrifying. Yes, terrifying. You wouldn't do it? You don't do it? Dan and I are very comfortable. Right here? Right here in the studio. Feet on the ground. Switch between the set and on the couch. Not together, by the way. That would be a little awkward. Do you ski, though? I know I just saw this guy out west. No. I skied twice in my life and slid down on my butt the whole time. I just filmed a ski jumping story that will air next week here on "Gma." Oh, cool. I jumped and -- ? What's your form for ski jumping, by the way? We'll go over that next week.

