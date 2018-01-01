Transcript for Top 3 health tips for a strong mind and body in the new year

The new year is the perfect time to regroup and reset both mentally and physically and our chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton is with us to help in this matter. That's right, Dr. Jen. Let's begin with a healthy mind. What do you know about the science behind mindfulness and meditatio meditation. There's legitimate scientific data that shows that using tests like mris or eegs or checking vital signs or blood tests that meditation and mindfulness has positive impacts on our health. It does everything from boost the brain connectivity which is our signaling in our brain, it lowers blood pressure, reduces court zal, lowers our respiratory rate. It makes you feel good. You know our good buddy -- Yes. We know someone who has preaching this for quite some time, ABC's own Dan Harris. He actually sent us a message with one of the main questions that folks have. Take a listen. Hey guys, happy new year. I'm coming to you from my house. As you know, meditation has made a big difference in my life. For the last year I've been researching what stops people who want to meditate from actually doing the thing. I think there arewo big reasons. One is that people incorrectly assume they need to clear their minds. This is important to note, clearing your mind is impossible unless you're enlightened or dead. So just set that identify identaside. The other obstacle is time. On this count I've got good news and better news. Five to ten minutes a day is a good way to get started. I think one minute absolutely counts. I don't think meditation is going to solve all of your problems, nothing will but as I like to say it might make you -- sorry, that's my son right there. It might make you 10% happier. That's a must read if you haven't read it for 2018. So this is another broad question but we love your tips so much. Thank you. Please tell me more. What would you say your top three tips are for everybody for health in 2018? That's like the top three weather stories. I think you would have to start with what I call the trifecta of wellness which is everyone, all of us, has to commit to good food, good fitness and sleep. That is the foundation for everything that we feel, mind, body and spirit. Can we do that, everybody? . Have to. That's a great resolution. The basics, and I literally tell people if you have anything that's bothering you, if those three things are not locked down in order, don't even think about taking it from there. The second part is focusing on that mind, body, spirit connection. The meditation. Yeah. I think that's really important. A lot of people are good at the body but not good at the mind and the spirit. Then this last one is important. I would aim for kind of a mid ground with most medical treatments -- I don't know what you mean there. I think we get into trouble in this country with extremes. Any extreme can be potentially dangerous, but certainly for people who are living with some variety of chronic kind of conditions, I think the best holistic approach is really the best of western medicine, the best of some nonwestern approaches, and that's really the middle ground where I think you get the best result. Any extreme makes me a little nervous. I have a followup. How do you get the eastern with the western? I mean, I think that you have to go to someone who knows a little bit about both or a lot about both and I think you always have to weigh risk versus benefit. Not everything we do in western medicine is perfect and same thing with nonwestern medicine. So I think that's where the gray zone can be really helpful. You have to have a guide. That's why we have you. Thank you. Going into 2018 now that we've got that fresh year -- You want my forecast? I want your forecast. Do you like what I did there? So I think in the crystal ball for medicine and health and wellness, look at three basic things. Obesity, I think we're going to see a big push in medicine to manage it aggressively. When we talk about cancer, it's all about personalized targeted gene therapies, not one size fits all when you talk about cancer. Then longevity, this is what we're going to be hearing a lot about. The fda launched its first ever trial on longevity. They picked this drug met for minute which is used to treat diabetes and it's been shown to reduce the rates of some cancers, may be helpful with weight loss. So remember that name. Is that for everybody? It's not ready for primetime yet but it is being called the possible aspirin of the 21st century. Guys, you heard it here. First longevity, in my chrrystal ball. I've heard that term more and more and I want to talk to you mother about that. That that's fantastic. Thank you. This morning we're also going to put our finances into

