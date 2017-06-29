Transcript for Possible tornadoes strike from Iowa to Wisconsin

More on that in a moment. First to that tornado threat out of the midwest. More than two dozen reported twisters tearing across four states. ABC's Alex Perez starts us off in Wisconsin. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Ray, good morning, robin. A lot of the damage happened after dark so many people are just now getting a chance to assess what happened. Now, that powerful storm ripped right through this garage tearing down the walls and sucking this big truck out, flipping it over. Hurry, tornado. Reporter: Dangerous twisters tearing through the heartland. I think it's coming this way. Reporter: 26 reported tornadoes touching down across four states Wednesday from Iowa to Wisconsin. Oh, it's hitting the ground now. Reporter: The storming bringing massive hail. Toppling trees and destroying homes. This is, you know, fury of nature type of stuff. Reporter: One family -- It hit like that. Reporter: -- Narrowly escaping. This morning the massive cleanup under way. Crews working to clear roads and help those who lost everything. Just like the world had ended. Reporter: This as wildfires wreak havoc in the west. More than a dozen structures destroyed in southern Utah. Ask you guys to all leave. Reporter: The Goodwin fire in Arizona quadrupling in size on Wednesday. Firefighters forced to pull back for fear of their safety. So the cleanup here is just getting started. But to complicate things many parts of the midwest today bracing for another round of strong storms. George. Okay, Alex, thanks vermuch. We want to get more on those

