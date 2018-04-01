Transcript for Train derails in icy weather from Southeast snowstorm

Already causing accidents throughout the south and many drivers are getting into trouble. Even having to be rescued. ABC's Steve osunsami is in Georgia where the ice may have even caused a train derailment. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning. I want you to take a look. This type of ice and snow is rare in the south but this is what's blanketing roads here. To put it in perspective we went looking for a snow shovel, ice pick, something to clean your car off and this putty knife is as close as we could find because they don't really sell a lot of those things down here. 300 passengers on a train from Miami to New York became the latest victims of the icy weather overnight when their train derailed at a station in Savannah. We got a derailment. Reporter: Frozen switches may have been responsible. Nearly 300 passengers on board. Reporter: This time no one was hurt. Two of the cars that derailed were just carrying baggage and passengers were moved to a different train and sent home. It will stay cold. That means stay indoors. Reporter: Across the south authorities are warning drivers that the roads are too slick and this could be you. In and around Savannah alone, police report that more than 220 people were hurt in accidents on icy roads. Stay off the roadways. Drivers on their way from Georgia to South Carolina overnight were stuck in slow-moving traffic for more than six hours. In a region where snowplows and salt trucks are as rare as snowflake, driving on the ice is an incredible risk. We just slid off the road. Drive with caution. Take your time. Just slow down. Slow down. Reporter: Subzero temperatures along with the ice and snow have shut down highways and even entire cities along the east coast from the Carolinas to south Georgia, multicar pileups, spinouts and car wrecks are leaving hundreds out in the cold. It's just going to get worse as this snow keeps falling. Reporter: The temperatures are supposed to rise here a little bit and some of this ice is expected to melt a little bit but then a new problem, it's expected to refreeze so this continues, robin. It does and it is heading this way and we're experiencing it right now and we have a road cam to show Y what the conditions are like here in the New York City area. This is Long Island and if you don't have to be on the roads, don't.

