Transcript for Transgender contestant outed on 'Survivor'

Now to that "Survivor" firestorm sparked when one contestant outed another as transgender. Mara schiavocampo here with the story. Good morning, Mara. Reporter: George, good morning. Nothing like this has ever happened in the show's 34 seasons. The show is known for its backstabbing and in-fighting but this was unprecedented and deeply personal and now the show's first transgender contestant is speaking out. It's being called one of the worst things to ever happen on reality television. There is deception here. Yeah. Deception on level, Jeff, that these guys don't even understand. Reporter: "Survivor" contestant Jeff Varner outer zeke Smith as transgender in front of the entire cast, cameras rolling. Why haven't you told anyone you're transgender? Reporter: The tribe reacting in outrage. What I'm showing is a deception. But that's personal. It has nothing to do with -- Reporter: The revelation came as Varner, a 50-year-old real estate broker fought to stay on the aisle. Smith a 29-year-old New York based asset manager first reacting in stunned silence. Then explaining why he chose not to share his gender identity with the group. Because I didn't want to be like the trans "Survivor" player but zeke the "Survivor" playing. Later telling "The talk bt about his shock. There was this primal instinct that said run. But I knew I couldn't run because I came to "Survivor" to confront great challenges. I think this is as painful and awkward a thing as has ever happened on "Survivor" and reinforced centuries of prejudice against trans people by making it seem like being trans is inherently deceptive. Reporter: CBS consulted with both saying we believe this episode has provided an unexpected but important dialogue about acceptance and treating transgender people with respect. After the episode aired, Varner posted a lengthy apology on Twitter writing, let me be clear, outing someone is assault. It can leave scars that haunt for a life 7 time. I am profoundly sorry. In the end Varner was forced off the island. But not before offering Smith a contrite hug. I knew that it was up to me whether or not that night devolved into yelling or chaos or we could all rise above and find something positive in it. Reporter: While Smith has forgiven Varner he said is doesn't require friendship. He said it's dangerous and unacceptable to out a transgender person. This wasn't about desession. He said this is about him living authentically which is the complete opposite. Glaad thought it was acceptable to air this. They work with them and made sure Smith had an opportunity to speak his mind and went on "The talk" and wrote a piece for "The Hollywood reporter." That's important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.