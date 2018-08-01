Transcript for Travel delays continue amid arctic temperatures, snow

backstage just ahead. Now to that travel nightmare affecting flights all over the world. The water main break shut down one of the terminals in new York's Kennedy airport and canceled and delayed flights creating more trouble after that monster storm stranded so many passengers. Look at the bags piled up. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley is on the scene. Good morning, David. Reporter: Good morning, George. It is going to be another day of struggles here at JFK. The airport still hasn't recovered from the storm and that is unacceptable according to the head of the port authority and then the pipe breaks making it a true nightmare in the terminal behind me. Just when it seemed it couldn't get worse that water pipe at JFK burst apparently from the freezing cold. Three inches of water flooding part of the main international terminal. Two-thirds of overseas flights affected. Diverting jets to Atlanta sending international passengers through custom there is and fly to JFK as a domestic flight. But even before the water failed, JFK was a mess. Two days after the bomb cyclone an aviation source telling ABC news that many airlines tried to recover from the canceled Friday flights and run a regular schedule too. For some that meant doubling the number of flights and there just weren't enough Gates and everything slowed to a crawl. The bottom line is that the overall performance in terms of getting passengers to gate, getting them unloaded in a timely fashion was completely unacceptable. Reporter: Thousands of bags attest to that as does Lilly Crawford who saw it all, the Thursday storm, the slowdown and broken pipe and still waiting to fly to China. Nobody can tell me and no one wants to give me an answer because they know they'll be wrong. . Reporter: There are more than 100 airlines here and most other airports have a half dozen, a dozen but there was a problem in communication, George. Passengers will pay for that again today. Lilly says she'll get on a flight later today. You can see the problems cascade. Thanks very much.

