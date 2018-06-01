Transcript for Travelers struggle with flight delays, some airport closures after crippling East Coast storm

first Saturday of 2018 and it is a dangerously cold one in the midwest and especially here in the northeast. We want you to look at this shot of frozen floodwaters in Massachusetts, not far away, Boston, the chores river which is frozen over as well and then to the south, the schuylkill river near philly iced over. In South Carolina, check out this guy drinking beer on his above ground pool. This situation is not a joke although I love this picture. Windchills could be negative 30 or 40 degrees which can produce frostbite in as little as ten minutes That's reason number 3 million and 1 to stay indoors. The 13th straight day below freezing. The longest stretch in nearly 57 years so the big question, when will we get relief? So let's start things off with rob. We'll hold off that answer for a bit. No. Come on. It's the duration of this. The longevity of this cold that's been brutal. A top three as you mentioned since 1961 we haven't seen a stretch like this below freezing in New York and places like Raleigh down to the south. Similar stretches if not all-time record-breaking stretch there and the windchills from Maine down in through south Carolina today. This polar air coming in reinforcing the coldest stuff right now. Minus 8 in New York City for a windchill. Minus 30 to minus 40 in saranac lake in upstate New York and tomorrow we don't warm up a whole lot. Not till the end of this week so dangerous cold coming in and as you saw that one picture in through parts of Boston and the south part frozen coastal flooding. I don't think I've ever seen that. Eva pilgrim is up the road in Boston proper. Reporter: Hey, rob, it is frigid. Right now it feels like 15 below zero and this cold weather just adding up Sult to injury. Much of the east coast still recovering from that winter storm. Many airports struggling to get back to Normal. This morning, some calling it chaos, stranded on tarmacs and terminals. Weary travelers waiting for hours to deplane. Inside, huge crowds. Airports across the U.S. Struggling to recover from the east coast storm. It's got to be a lot of snow to close an airport down. Reporter: In Charleston, South Carolina, the airport expects to re-open today. Officials shutting it down for lack of snow removal equipment. We're not equipped say you would be like a Boston. We expect this once every ten years. Reporter: On the ground residents assessing the damage. That was the water line. Reporter: The white. That's how high the water was back here. Reporter: In Massachusetts storm surge adding insult to injury. Cascading on the streets and into basements. Officis now saying this was the highest tide ever recorded in Boston. If anyone wants to question global warming just see where the flood Zones are. Those Zones didn't flood 30 years ago. Reporter: The Charles river now a frozen blanket of snow and ice. In Winthrop, Massachusetts, cars in driveways destroyed. It didn't get in the back. Reporter: Crews racing to clear roads, trying to figure out what to do with all that snow. Where do you put it? So we'll do removal operations with our snowblower. You can only plow so much. Reporter: The storm taking at least eight lives. In Long Island, two dead after cleaning up snow. And these temperatures are not just cold but they are dangerous. As you guys were mentioning it doesn't take long to get frostbite in these temperatures. Where I am right now, less than half an hour. Guy gls owe cold outside. Eva, thank you. As we mentioned earlier rob will

