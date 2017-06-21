Transcript for Tropical Storm Cindy brings rain, flooding dangers to Gulf Coast

We're watching severe weather, the first full day of summer. And it is a hot one out there for so many. They had triple-digit temperatures for an entire week and people were trying to find relief anywhere and any way they can. As the gulf coast braces for tropical storm Cindy and rough wears in New Orleans. There are actually urgent warnings about the heavy rain that could cause life-threatening flash floods and we want everyone to take it seriously. Ginger zee with us this morning. So glad you talked about the impact of flash flooding being the number one threat in the storm. However, I want to place it for you so you can see the circulation of Cindy. Less than 170 miles south-southwest of Morgan city, Louisiana headed toward the coast overnight tonight into early tomorrow is when it hits and looks bleak. Looks like it's going to weaken. Don't let that fool you. You could see waterspouts turning into tornadoes. Tornado watch from central Louisiana up through the panhandle of Florida along the east coast and guys, this is a huge storm and we have Eva pilgrim on the ground in new Orleans this morning. Eva. Reporter: Good morning, guys. Yeah, we are definitely feeling the wind and seen heavy bands of rain just complete downpours and the big thing we're seeing are waves crashing up over the seawall here from lake pontchartrain and pushing into the neighborhoods. That is already starting to cause flooding. Overnight, tropical storm Cindy moving in and dumping heavy rain along the gulf coast. Flooding concerns prompting the governor of Alabama to declare a state of emergency. In gwinnett.com, Georgia, this family had to be rescued after their home was overtaken by floodwaters. The downpour leaving beaches deserted. Along bourbon street people ducking into bars to escapethe rain and miles off the Louisiana coast -- Going down out here. Reporter: -- Oil companies quick to get workers off the rigs. The big fear, flooding. People racing to protect homes. Workers building a levee 4 1/2-feet tall and more than a mile long. It is a serious event that will not only bring us rain and wind but will bring us water. Reporter: After hurricane Katrina the U.S. Army corps of he can nears spent $14.5 billion to encircle New Orleans. The largest flood control structure is nicknamed the great wall of St. Bernard Parrish. 1.8--long barrier and some steel piles extend 200 feet underground. In addition new state-of-the-art pump stations so powerful combined could fill the Superdome with water in less than 90 seconds. And just want to show you some of the flooding we're starting to see. You can see water filling up this area. We're already down to just above my ankle right up my calf and one of the things the emergency management people were telling me is a major issue. Once that water gets in, there's no way for them to push it out. The waves don't go out on their own and push the water out. They have to physically remove it and that is why those pumps are so critical. Guys. They really is and we are thinking of everybody down that way.

