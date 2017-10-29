-
Now Playing: New tropical storm could strike US Gulf Coast as a hurricane this weekend
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Harvey strengthens to hurricane
-
Now Playing: West Virginia police seek escaped inmate
-
Now Playing: Russia investigation seeks first charges
-
Now Playing: Halloween by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Tech CEO surprises girls with homecoming dresses
-
Now Playing: $1 billion lawsuit filed against LuLaRoe by Sacramento area women
-
Now Playing: NFL Texans players considered walkout over owner's "inmates" comment
-
Now Playing: American Airlines diverts flight due to cracked windshield
-
Now Playing: Dodgers defeat Astros to tie up World Series
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Philippe approaches southern Florida
-
Now Playing: Simon Cowell hospitalized after reportedly fainting and falling down stairs
-
Now Playing: Grand jury reportedly approves first criminal charges in Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman speaks out about alleged sexual harassment in Congress
-
Now Playing: New details on ambush of U.S. service members in Niger
-
Now Playing: Oklahoma City Thunder's midflight scare
-
Now Playing: Houston Astros player under fire for apparent racist gesture
-
Now Playing: New charges in Penn State fraternity death
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old boy who allegedly stole car is charged with a felony
-
Now Playing: New guidelines to help prevent peanut allergies