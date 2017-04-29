Transcript for Trump in his first 100 days has struggled to seal the deal with Congress

The president has signed more than two dozen bills into law in his first 100 days but that includes no major legislation even though his party controls both houses of congress. Let's bring in ABC's Mary Bruce who's also in Washington and covers the capitol for us. Mary, what gives? Reporter: Dan, over these past 100 days, the negotiator in chief has been struggling to seal the deal with congress even though as you mentioned the Republicans are in control of capitol hill. The president has yet to win a single legislative victory. That doesn't mean there hasn't been plenty of activity. Republicans have been busy but their goals keeping running into a harsh political reality, the divisions within their own party. On health care for instance they've been working for weeks to gain enough support to fulfill their pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare, but they keep coming up short. The divisions so deep they're threatening the president's legislative priorities. So what comes next here? How does the president navigate this relationship with congress and get his own party to come together and move forward? Reporter: Despite the slow start, Republicans insist the best is yet to come. On health care there have been signs of progress recently, and if they can manage to get that done, their hope is it will create a path for tax reform, some of those other big-ticket items. Now, the president says he's disappointed that things aren't moving more quickly and he notes this system is tough. Even house speaker Paul Ryan admits after 8 years in the opposition party under the Obama administration, Republicans are having growing pains. Mary Bruce, thank you very much.

