Transcript for Trump says 'absolutely' chance of conflict with North Korea

Just one day to go before president trump reaches the milestone first 100 days in office. Congress has until midnight to strike deal and avoid a government shutdown. Overnight, Republicans decided to hold off on a health care vote. President trump heads south this afternoon to address the NRA. He'll be the first president to speak to the gun lobby group since president Reagan, some 34 years ago. Well have more@ on that. First, to Martha Raddatz for the latest on president trump's tough talk on North Korea. Reporter: Tensions are already so high. And this fiery rhetoric ramps it up even higher. Overnight, a jaw-dropping statement from the president. Well, there's a -- there's a chance that we could end up having a major, major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely. Reporter: The comments coming just one day after the president and his top national security advisers briefed congress on the tense situation, calling north Korea an urgent national security threat. On Wednesday, admiral Harry Harris, the commander of U.S. Pacific command, suggested placing ground-based missile intercepters in Hawaii. Kim Jong-un is clearly in a position to threaten Hawaii today. Reporter: A us military strike on North Korea could put American allies, Japan and south Korea, as well as U.S. Force IFS the area at risk of a retaliatory response. When asked if the president thought Kim Jong-un was rational, the president saying, I hope he's rational. Saying he's 37 years old. His father dice, took over a regime. So say what you want, but that not easy, especially at that age. President trump saying of the crisis in North Korea, we would love to solve things diplomatically. But it's very difficult. Secretary of state Rex tillerson and defense secretary James Mattis earlier issuing a joint statement saying we remain open to negotiations toward that goal. However, we remain me paired to defend ourselves and our allies. The goal, of course, to pressure North Korea to dismanted its nuclear and ballistic missile program, as North Korea prepares for what could be yet another nuclear test. Robin? Thank you, Martha.

