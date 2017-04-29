Transcript for Trump addresses National Rifle Association and plans rally in Pennsylvania to mark 100th day in office

You are looking at a live shot of the white house where Donald Trump is waking up on this day 100 of his presidency. If you do the math it's only 6.8% into his presidency and he's dealing with an unpleasant gift from the north Koreans in the form of a middle eaof missile launch overnight. Trump is going to spend much of this day in Pennsylvania where he will hold a rally capping his first 100 days skipping the annual white house correspondent's dinner back in D.C. The president has called the 100-day mark a ridiculous standard while boasting about all that he has accomplished. Let's look at the score card here. The president has scored wins on installing a new supreme court justice, Neil Gorsuch, and pulling out of the controversial trance pacific partnership. The tpp. However, his attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare went down in flames as did his travel ban and one of his marquee promises, building the wall, that remains in progress this morning. So much to talk about. We have team coverage with reporters from Korea to the U.S. Capitol and kick it off with David Wright who's at the white house. Reporter: 100 days is the unofficial honeymoon period. Donald Trump entered office with a splash and the seas are still choppy. My fellow Americans -- Reporter: This morning in his weekly address, the president gives himself top marks. I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been just about the most successful in our country's history. Reporter: Plenty of others might dispute that, but not the national rifle association. On Friday, they gave him a warm welcome. As your president, I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms. Never, ever. Reporter: Trump has certainly changed the tone here in Washington, but he has yet to pass a single major piece of legislation. His budget and his plan to repeal and replace Obamacare -- Obamacare is a disaster. Reporter: -- Stalled at least for now. Back in the hands of a Republican congress. I'm disappointed that it doesn't go quicker. Reporter: Trump's biggest victory -- I, Neil M. Gorsuch -- Reporter: A new conservative justice to fill the 9th seat in the U.S. Supreme court. And I got it done in the first 100 days. Reporter: He signed 29 bills into law but his journey has been turbulent, too. His temporary travel ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries blocked by the courts. His promise to build that Mexican border wall in limbo. We'll build the wall, don't even think about it. Reporter: Trump was critical of president Obama's use of executive orders, calling them major power grabs of authority. But he signed more than Obama did in his first 100 days. 30 executive orders so far. I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. Reporter: Speaking to reuters, the president had this to say about his first 100 days. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier. Reporter: Tonight as the white house press corps holds its annual black tie correspondent's dinner, the president is headed to Harrisburg to tour a lawn mower factory and hold a campaign rally, clearly hoping for that split screen moment, the press that he loves to bash living it up in fancy dress while he's out there amongst the people. Dan, Paula? It will be an interesting primetime split screen tonight. David, thank you.

