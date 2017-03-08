Transcript for Trump administration defends immigration proposal

We'll begin with the latest from Washington where the white house is facing backlash over that plan to cut the number of immigrants in half. Heated words in the briefing room over the statue of liberty and its meaning and this comes as a new poll shows the president's approval rating at an all time low, 33%. 61% disapprove. He will meet with his supporters at a campaign-style rally in West Virginia tonight. That coming as questions grow over the new immigration bill and our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega has the latest from Washington. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Hi, robin. Good morning to you. President trump says the legal immigration system in this country has not been fair to American workers and citizens but both Republicans and Democrats on capitol hill say the impacts on the economy from this proposal would be so negative, it's a nonstarter. Fireworks in the white house briefing room. The notion that you think that this is a racist bill is so wrong. Reporter: President trump's senior policy adviser Stephen Miller pushing a sweeping new immigration proposal, one that would slash legal immigration into the U.S. By half and change a system that allows most legal immigrants to enter the country based on family relation, instead giving admission preference to English speaking and skilled workers. Miller sparring with reporters over just how far the proposal would go. The statue of liberty says give me your tired your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. Doesn't say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer. I don't want to get off into a whole thing about history here, but the statue of liberty is a symbol of liberty and lighting the world, symbol of American liberty lighting the world. The poem was added later. Reporter: The white house says the president is making good on a campaign promise. The green card reforms in the R.A.I.S.E. Act will give American workers a pay raise by reducing unskilled immigration. Aides brushing off questions about contradictions in the president's own use of immigrant labor at his Florida clubs including mar-a-lago. Last year the president defending his organization's request for more unskilled workers. And during the season it's very, very hard to get employees, in fact, it's almost impossible and what we do is we sometimes have to bring people in. Reporter: The white house also facing tough questions about whether the president told the truth when he claimed to receive phone calls from people who never actually called him. After that political speech to the boy scouts last week -- Fake media. Fake news. Reporter: The president told "The Wall Street journal" the head of the boy scouts personally called him to say it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them and they were very thankful. But actually the speech angered so many the boy scouts were forced to issue an apology and yesterday they said there was no phone call. The president also said Mexico's president called to praise his work on the border. They said their southern border, very few people are coming because they know they won't get through our border which is the ultimate compliment. Reporter: Mexico also says there was no call. So we asked the white house. Why did the president say that he received a phone call from the leader of the boy scouts and the president of Mexico when he did notty did he lie? No, on Mexico he was referencing the conversation that they had had at the g20 summit. In terms of the boy scouts, multiple members of the boy scout leadership following his speech there that day congratulated him, praised him. Reporter: But the president specifically said he received a phone call from the president of Mexico. They were direct conversation, not actual phone calls. Reporter: And the president's making headlines for another reported comment. He reportedly told members of his golf club in bedminster, new dump. Well, he is now pushing back on that with a tweet saying, quote, I love the white house, one of the most beautiful buildings, homes, I have ever seen but fake news said I called it a dump. Totally untrue. So, robin, he's saying he never made those comments. He'll head away from the white house. He is going to have his first extended vacation since taking office, going to be away for a couple of weeks. Reporter: Yeah, robin. It starts tomorrow. He'll be gone for a couple of weeks heading to bedminster, but, look, nothing unusual. Most take an extended trip around this time. Well, he has gone there and there will be construction. Major construction happening here at the white house. Thank you, Cecilia.

