Transcript for Trump administration places blame on Obama for Syria chemical attack

Brian, thank you. More on that from our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz and, Martha, let's pick up on the pressure now facing the trump administration. More pressure to act but not only in that tweet but all through last year's campaign the president saying we have to stay out of Syria. Syria is not our problem. Now it is his problem. Reporter: It really is and he can blame president Obama and certainly it was president Obama who drew that red line, president trump has not drawn any sort of red line. But president trump is in charge now and the people who elected him want him to do something. They elected him because they didn't like some of Barack Obama's policies. What president trump does is totally unclear at this point, George. He has been concentrating on ISIS, not bashar Al Assad, not getting bashar Al Assad out of office. In fact, just the other day press secretary Sean spicer said basically it's realistic to expect that Assad is going to remain in place. We also saw something of a contradiction between president trump's statement which is blaming president Obama and the secretary of state's statement which put more pressure on Iran and Russia. Reporter: Yeah, Rex tillerson putting a lot of pressure on Iran and Russia. We have seen in this white house sometimes different statements from the secretary of state and from the president. I think the president's statement was much more political, Rex tillerson is now secretary of state. He has career officers around him, foreign service officers who probably crafted that statement. I think that's part of the difference but very mixed messages you're getting. Okay, Martha Raddatz, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.