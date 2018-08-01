Transcript for Ex-Trump adviser walks back explosive comments on Trump Jr.

Robin, we switch gears and get the latest from the bombshell book about the white house, "Fire and fury." Number one best-seller on Amazon already reprinted several types and now trump's former top strategist Steve Bannon is trying to walk back some of his most explosive comments in the book. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl in Washington with the story. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. It took several days but now Steve Bannon is apologizing or at least sort of apologizing for some of the comments he made to the author Michael Wolff. First the president declared Steve Bannon had lost his mind. Now the white house is slamming him as angry and vindictive. It reads like an angry, vindictive person spouting off to a highly discredible author. Reporter: He is finally expressing regret but only for what he said about the president's eldest son. Donald Trump Jr. Is both a patriot and a good man, Bannon said in a written statement. He has been relentless in his advocacy for his father and the agenda that has helped turn our country around. A far cry from what he told Michael Wolff. Specifically about the trump tower meeting that jump junior set up with Jared Kushner and then campaign manager Paul manafort. With a Russian lawyer said to have dirt on Hillary Clinton. In the book he is quoted suggesting it was treasonous and that congressional investigators are, quote, going to crack don junior like an egg on national TV. Now Bannon is saying he has regrets. He doesn't use the word sorry. He doesn't use the word apology but he's tried to walk things back trying to preserve his viability as a leader of the conservative movement. Reporter: The sort of mea culpa comes after the president blasted Wolff and his, quote, fake book and came up with a new nickname for Bannon over the weekend. I guess sloppy Steve brought him into the white house quite a bit and it was one of those things. That's why sloppy Steve is now looking for a job. Reporter: The president is also responding suggestions in the book that even some of his own top advisers consider him dumb and crazy. The president tweeting, quote, throughout my life my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being like really smart. Calling himself, quote, a genius and a very stable genius at that. Bannon doesn't specifically dispute anything in the book and he doesn't apologize for many of his other disparaging comments including calling the president's daughter ivanka, quote, dumb as a brick. The quasi-apology is not going to go very far at the white house where Bannon was once such a major force but he is now seen as a traitor. He sure is. Okay, Jon, meantime, it's not from the book but axios is reporting new insight into the president's schedule behind the scenes. Reporter: They got a look at his private schedule, not the one that's public and beginning it at 11:00 coming into the oval office and big blocks of time for what is called executive time, not a lot of meetings at least not on the schedule. And, George, the president does have a busy day and a long day today, however, he is going to Nashville, he's going to Atlanta where he'll be attending the national college football championship game. Okay, Jon, thanks very much.

