Transcript for Trump approaches first 100 days with mixed poll numbers

It's a milestone week for president trump as he closes in on 100 days in office. He's making a new push on health care reform and preparing to unveil his tax cut plan. This morning he'll meet with the U.N. Security council as tensions escalate with north Korea, and former president Barack Obama is speaking for the first time in public since he left office in his hometown of Chicago. That 100-day mark five days away and we have a brand new ABC poll with Washington that shows that president trump is in a deal hope with the public. Only 42% approve, 53% disapprove. He's the only president in modern times with numbers that low early in the term. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl starts us off with the details. Good morning, Jon. Reporter: Good morning, George. President trump's supporters are as happy with him as they have ever been. As he approaches his 100th day in office, a candid admission from president trump. Achieving success in government is more complicated than it is in business. Everything, pretty much everything you do in government involves hareart, the president told the associated press, whereas in business, most things don't involve heart. In fact, in business you're actually better off without it. No administration has accomplished more in the first 90 days. Reporter: President trump certainly has shaken up Washington but he's fallen short of the standards he set for himself during the campaign. In October, he offered a contract with the American voter. What follows is my 100-day action plan to make America great again. Reporter: He promised legislation on ten major campaign promises within 100 days, but he has moved forward with only one of those bills so far. The plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, and that of course, still hasn't passed. The white house is now offering other measures of success, touting minor bills that have passed and executive orders. We've signed more legislation into law in the first 100 days than anybody in the last 50 years. We put out more executive orders than any previous administration in the last 50 years. Reporter: In the new ABC news "Washington post" poll, 56% of Americans say president trump hasn't accomplished much so far, and he faces other challenges. A majority say he lacks the judgment and temperament to serve effectively, and six out of ten doubt his honesty and trustworthiness. But trump supporters are still fully on board. 96% of those who voted for trump in November say they have no regrets, they would vote for him again. The poll has troubling signs for Democrats. More Americans, 67%, say the democratic party is out of touch and say the same of either trump or the Republican party. The white house plans -- the president plans to sign at least four more executive orders this week on energy, veterans affairs, the use of federal lands. George, by Friday, the president will have signed 30 executive orders. That is more executive orders than any president during the first 100 days since World War II. And, Jon, let's stick with that poll for a second. You point out a lot of the challenges for president trump in the poll, some of the warn signs for Democrats. One of the biggest warnings for Democrats, the surprising result if you ran the election today. Reporter: This is surprising. If the election were rerun today, Donald Trump would beat Hillary Clinton. And George, it's 43/40, meaning he would beat her in the popular vote. That would be a real flip. Jon Karl, thanks very much. Now to the showdown over a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.