Transcript for Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation: Source

president and James Comey. Robin, had a week of stunning stories from the white house. This is the motion serious one yet. What we've learned in the last 24 hours means that the course of trump's presidency will turn on his coming public showdown with James Comey. The big question, did president trump try to block the FBI's Russia investigation, commit an impeachment offense? We know he made contemptuous notes with the president, that dinner in January when the president reportedly asked him if he was under investigation. Requested a pledge of personal loyalty. An oval office meeting in February when the president after asking his vice president and attorney general to leave the room brought up the FBI investigation of his fired national security adviser Michael Flynn. I hope you can let this go is what the notes say. Those seven words could be trump's smoking gun. Comey's notes, the modern equivalent of Nixon's tapes. Congress will get them. Comey will testify. Whether trump holds the white house will depend on how Comey describes those notes, who Ress believes, how the country responds. Less than four months into the trump presidency we are watching in the words of Republican senator John McCain a watergate size crisis play out in realtime. And this morning our team is staked out across the capitol with the latest. Cecilia Vega starts us off. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you. Another day, another bombshell here at the white house. This one has members of the president's own party sounding the alarms. This morning, the white house in crisis after another searing headline, this one accusing the president of trying to interfere with a federal investigation. ABC news confirming that shortly after an oval office visit in February, former FBI director James Comey wrote a memo saying that during that meeting, president trump asked him to shut down his investigation into tional security adviser Michael Flynn. A source close to Comey tells ABC news that meeting happened the day after Flynn was fired and that the president allegedly said of Flynn, he is a good guy, I hope you can let this go. ABC has not seen the memo first reported by "The New York Times" and described to reporters by sources who have seen it. It was allegedly part of a paper trail Comey left behind to document his meetings with the president. But the white house is pushing back saying the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation. Adding, this is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation. The reaction immediate. Democrats sounding the alarm. Face the possibility of being charged with obstruction of justice. Reporter: Republicans like John McCain reportedly saying the allegation before the president is, quote, of water size and scale. Other members of the president's party also calling on Comey to testify. I don't want to read a memo. I want to hear from him. So you want him to testify publicly. Yes. Have you invited him? I just did. Reporter: This explosive report breaking as the white house was deep in damage control on that other bombshell, the oval office meeting where the president is accused of sharing highly classified information with Russian diplomats potentially jeopardizing a crucial intelligence source. I wanted to make clear to everybody that the president in no way compromised any sources or methods in the course of this conversation. Reporter: National security adviser H.R. Mcmaster there delivering the latest line of defense for this white house, but you heard those Republicans there in that piece, all eyes on them for their reaction to this latest fallout. The Republican house oversight committee chairman is now demanding that the FBI release to his committee, robin, all documents related to these conversations between Comey and the president.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.