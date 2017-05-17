Transcript for Trump asked Comey 'I hope you can let this go': Source

continue now with our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. You have confirmed that Comey did, indeed, write this memo. What else are you learning this morning? Reporter: Robin, good morning. I confirmed this memo with a source who said he saw it and vouches for James Comey's integrity. The source says Comey documented trump allegedly urging him to go easy on Flynn and did so more than once in the conversation. You heard those quotes. Trump allegedly saying I hope you can let this go. I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to seeing Flynn go. I hope you can let it go. According to the source Comey noted that he was a good guy. What the FBI agents saying. Reporter: I've been struck how many have come to Comey's defense and heard directly from former agents livid at how he was fired and the way the white house has characterized his tenure. They flatly reject he didn't have the support of agents. All right, Pierre, thank you.

