Transcript for Trump Attacks Media in Address to Troops

More from our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz, legal analyst Dan Abrams. We got the list. It's kind of nonsense. There's dozens of -- covered extensively by the press. Others have not said it is a terror attack. Others with no casualties. The president delivering this in front of the military. In front of the military which is supposed to be N nonpolitical but gave a stump speech in front of the military and think about it, George, the press is embedded with the military and told their story again and again and one of the great ironies to me here when I hear president trump talk about the press and we're not covering this, he also talks about ISIS beheading people. James Foley was the first person beheaded. He was a journalist. You see a pattern here. The judge rules against the president. So-called judge -- they're fake news. Clearly an effort here to delegitimize those who might be a check on the president. It almost seems like the strategy don't believe those people no matter what they say and this time he's not only saying don't believe them, he's telling us how to do our job. In that O'Reilly interview we saw another instance last night of the president seeming to take the line on what's going on in Ukraine suggesting maybe Putin is not behind those separatist who are moving into eastern Ukraine. Some more extraordinary comments. He really hasn't said anything bad about Russia or about Putin and keeps in a way defending them. So, that is something we have to watch. To me they're trying to I say renovate foreign policy. They want to take it down to the studs and doing everything over. Okay, Martha Raddatz. And also continuing to be a headline, of course, is the travel ban and the ninth circuit court of appeals will have that. Could be confusing. Tell us what's at stake. So, all we're talking about for now is this temporary restraining order. This temporary halt on implementing the ban. But as we've talked about before, that doesn't mean this isn't really important and here's why. Because right now a federal district court judge has said I'm not letting the administration implement this. Ninth circuit court of appeals is now going to assess that ruling. Some will say, so what, they'll end up in the supreme court. Maybe, but maybe not. The bottom line is if the ninth circuit agrees with the district court judge and says, the administration cannot move forward with this, the U.S. Supreme court very well may say at least for now we're not going to hear this. We're not going to hear the question about should the temporary restraining order be in place. If that happens, that means that the administration cannot move forward with the order. At least for now. And that's a big delay for them and a big setback. So a lot on the line. Absolutely. You believe also that the president's tweets could have an impact on the case. You know, one of the legal questions is what was the intent of the order? And when you look at the president's tweets, he states what the intent of the order is. Do I think it will be dispositive, no, do I think it will be helpful to trump, absolutely not. All right, Dan, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.