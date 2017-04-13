Transcript for Trump attempts new negotiation tactic over health care

George, president trump is also taking on health care trying to get Democrats to negotiate by threatening to withhold payments to insurance companies. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce has those new details for us. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Yeah, the negotiator in chief is looking for leverage in the health care fight and this morning he's threatening to blow up Obamacare in order to reach a deal. He's hoping that force Democrats to the negotiating table by threatening to withhold key payments to insurers, a move that could potentially send the insurance markets into a fatal tailspin and could leave millions without coverage. Now, the president tells "The Wall Street journal" I don't want people to get hurt. What I think should happen and will happen is the Democrats will start calling me and negotiating. But, there is no question, this is a seriously risky move that could backfire on Republicans. It does seem to be a risky move. Is there any chance that this tactic will work with Democrats? Reporter: Yeah, I doubt it. Look, Democrats say that if the president is willing to drive Obamacare over this cliff they think he will own it, not them. Now, Democrats insist they are willing to work with the president on improvements, but say first Republicans have to be willing to drop their plans to repeal Obamacare. Now, those plans remain stalled and, remember, the reason the president's health care plan hasn't gone anywhere isn't just because of Democrats but opposition from Republicans.

