Trump back from foreign trip faces political storms over Russian investigation

More
Federal investigators are expected to want to talk to Jared Kushner about his asking Russia's envoy for back-channel communications before Trump took office.
6:55 | 05/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump back from foreign trip faces political storms over Russian investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47688446,"title":"Trump back from foreign trip faces political storms over Russian investigation","duration":"6:55","description":"Federal investigators are expected to want to talk to Jared Kushner about his asking Russia's envoy for back-channel communications before Trump took office.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-back-foreign-trip-faces-political-storms-russian-47688446","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.