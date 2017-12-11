Transcript for Trump says he believes U.S. intelligence agencies who say Russia meddled in 2016 election

Let's get to the news. President trump overseas. Shortly before we came on the air, the president treated out this picture of air force one after touching down in the Philippines the. Before his arrival, protesters swamed the U.S. Embassy. In the fill fins, trump will meet with the controversial president, Rodrigo dutert rks. Trump has said he's doing an unbelievable job on the drug problem. The upcoming meeting comings on the heels of him walking about comments about American intelligence agencies. It comes after president trump ramped up his war of words with Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Calling him short and fat. Jon Karl is traveling with the president. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. And good morning, Sara. After saying just yesterday that the -- that he thinks that Vladimir Putin truly believes it when he denies that Russia interfered with the election. Today, the president said he accepts the findings of U.S. Intelligence agencies. Which is that Russia did mettle and Vladimir Putin ordered. Pit at a joint press conference, president trump was asked point blank who he believes. U.S. Intelligence agencies who say Russia meddled in the 2016 election or Vladimir Putin. I believe he feels that he and Russia did not meddle in the election. As to with whether I believe it or not, I'm with our agencies, especially as currently constituted. Reporter: The current leadership have said Russia did interfere and Putin himself ordered it. The president says he accepts their findings. But he wants to move on and work with Putin rather than punish him. What he believes is what he believes. What I believe is that we have to get to work. And I think everybody understood this that heard the answer. We have to get to work to solve Syria. North Korea. Ukraine. Terrorism. People don't realize, Russia's been very, very heavily sanctioned. Reporter: Just yesterday on air force one, the the president said he briefly discussed E LX meddling with Putin yesterday at a multination summit here in Vietnam. Every time he sees me, he says, I didn't do that, the president said. And I believe that when he tells me that, he means it. That didn't sit well with senator John McCain who responded, quote, there is nothing America first about taking the word of a kgb colonel over that of the American intelligence community. On Twitter, the president defended his comments. When will all that iers and fools out there realize that having a good Rae lagsship with Russia is a good thing not a bad thing. From here, the president tweeted about North Korea. Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me old when I would never call him short and fat. Oh, well, I try to hard to be his friend. Maybe some day that will happen. The president asked could he become a quote friend of Kim Jong-un. That might be a strange thing to happen. But it's a possibility. If it did, it would be a good thing for, I can tell you, north Korea. It would be good for lots of other places and good for the world. So, certainly, it is something that could happen. I don't know that it will. But it would be very, very nice if it did. Reporter: The president had choice words for those who wor the top three intelligence officials when he became president. Calling the the former heads of the FBI, the dni, tanld CIA quote political hacks. Now these are individuals who have long careers in national security and have served both democratic and Republican administrations. Sara? Dan? Thank you, Jon.

