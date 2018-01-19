Transcript for Trump blames Democrats for looming shutdown

on the hill and at the courthouse. We'll bring in Jon Karl as well and, Jon, let's begin with you. Yesterday you said the president was M.I.A. He got involved then after our program kind of complicated matters. Reporter: He did. He suggested he was actually against or had problem with the Republican plan to kind the government open. That was early in the morning but by the end of the day the president was actively engaged in getting those conservatives the freedom caucus suggesting they would vote no and now you have this die ma'ynamic where both sides are convinced that the other side will pay the price for a shutdown. That is a recipe for a drawn out stalemate. Mary, that means we don't have a real good sense of how this will unfold today. Kind of in uncharted waters. Reporter: Exactly. We know they're moving forward on track to have this but all signs indicate that would likely fail. Now, I have talked to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who are now calling for a short, short-term extension, just a tum of extra days to buy themselves time to negotiate but leadership doesn't seem to be on board with that. Right now, George, it's hard to see how they can avoid this shutdown. That means a shutdown could come and Jon Karl does the administration have their contingency plans in place. Reporter: Every single agency has put up a guidance. This one for the department of homeland security on their website for the contingency plan of what would happen. This for homeland security is 45 pages long but what is happening now is you will see the administration try to make the case that Democrats are hurting the military, hurting children. Causing pain because they are pushing us towards a shutdown. The president is scheduled to fly marg later today. I am told he will not going if we are headed to a shutdown. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.