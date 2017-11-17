Transcript for Trump breaks silence on Al Franken, but White House quiet on Roy Moore

President trump is refusing to weigh in against Roy Moore but did pounce on Al Franken allegations despite the fact that about a dozen women have detailed sexual misconduct allegations against trump. Reporter: With the president firing off on Al Franken the way he did, this puts him in dangerous political territory given those allegations he faces. President trump overnight breaking his silence, his response to that photo that now has Al Franken fighting for his job a tweet accusing the democratic senator of going even further. He said the Al Frankenstein picture is really bad. Speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in picture, two, three, four, five and six while she sleeps and to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. That came just hours after the accusations against Franken broke but as for the more than week-old allegations against Alabama Republican senate candidate Roy Moore, no comment. Should Roy Moore resign, Mr. President? Do you believe his accusers? Despite our repeated questions. Should judge Moore withdraw, Mr. President? Reporter: The white house instead forced to make the public response. Does the president believe Roy Moore's accusers and does he think Roy Moore should drop out of this race? Look, the president believes that these allegations are very troubling and should be taken seriously and he thinks that the people of Alabama should make the decision on who their next senator should be. Reporter: President trump faces his own accusations of sexual misconduct. More than ten women coming forward during the campaign and being sued in federal court by former "Apprentice" contest sant summer zares. Reporter: The president did not hold back. Total fabrication. All of these liars will be sued. Reporter: He never did sue but in the wake of that infamous "Access Hollywood." When you're a star they let you do it. Grab them by the . Reporter: President trump downplayed it as recently as last month. That's locker room. That's locker room. Reporter: Now during his recent trip to Asia the president would not answer questions about Roy Moore because he said he hadn't really been following the story. He promised to answer these questions when he got home. It has been days, there has been silence here from president trump on this. He has just one public event here today, robin and George, reporters will not have very much access to him. But a lot of questions to be posed.

