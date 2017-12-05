Transcript for Trump calls Comey a 'showboat,' 'grandstander'

President trump is not holding back in his criticism of the ouster of jam coy. Calling him a showboat saying he left the FBI in quote, turmoil. The FBI is responding. Our senior jus miss correspondent Pierre Thomas has new reporting for us. Reporter: Sources tell me Comey was furious about the way he was fired. He never got a phone call. The white house showed him no respect. This week, he's decided not to respond in kind. One source told me last night he's not sure how long that restraint will last, given some of the remarks trashing him from the white house. Inside the FBI this morning, agents are rejecting the claim that Comey did not have broad support and that their agency is in disarray. The president of the united States, speaking of the former FBI director in a dismissive erks derogatory tone. Look, he's a showboat. He's grandstander. Reporter: ABC news has learned many agents are offended by the remarks and believe jam Comey is being treated shabbily. President trump made clear he believes the FBI was being poorly served under Comey, in a state of disarray. The FBI has been in turmoil. You know that. I know that. Even knows that. I also want to have a really comp tent, capable director. He's not. Reporter: On capitol hill Thursday, the the acting FBI director was painting a completely different picture. Sit accurate that the rank and file no longer supported director Comey? No, sir, that is not accurate. I can confidently tell you the majority, the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep and positive connection to director Comey. I can tell you also that director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI. And still does to this day. Reporter: As for a replacement for Comey, the president says his search is very much under way. I want somebody who is going to do a great job. And I will tell you, we're looking at candidates right now who could be spectacular. And that's what I want for the FBI. Reporter: In the meantime, the acting director says T investigation into Russian meddling and whether there are ties to trump associates is not going to stop. Has it impeded the work, investigation, or ongoing products at the federal bureau of investigations? The work of the men and women of the FBI continues, despite any changes in circumstances. There had been no effort to impede our invest xwags gags to date. You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from goidoing the right thing. Reporter: It was suggested that the president might go to FBI head quarters in the next few days. A white house spokesperson says the president won't go today. Confirming he's still considering a trip there in the near future.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.