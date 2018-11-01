Transcript for Trump calls prospect of meeting with Mueller 'unlikely'

We go to the white house where president trump is on a pr offensive in the wake of that blistering new book "Fire and fury." Taking to the cameras every day taking questions and taking aim at the Russia investigation. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl has more on that and, Jon, the big headline yesterday, the president is backtracking on his willingness to Pete with special counsel Robert Mueller. Reporter: Yeah, George, back in June I asked the president point blank if he would be willing to speak with Mueller under oath. He said, 100% yes. It's something he reiterated again as recently as last weekend but when he was asked again yesterday, he said we'll see and he suggested there would be no need for an interview. George, there are two problems with his reasoning there. He said it's been proven there is no collusion. Well, it hasn't been proven that there's no collusion. None of the committees have concluded one way or the other on that question and collusion is only one of the things being investigated. Another big one is obstruction of justice. The president up and tweeting again on the Russia investigation this morning. He talked about it a lot in those answers yesterday calling it a democratic hoax. He really seems obsessed and determined to get his side of the story out as Mueller keeps on doing his work. Reporter: Which is why it had seemed he actually was expressing almost an eagerness to sit down with Mueller to tell it directly to Mueller. That's now in question. Perhaps because of the advice prosecutor his lawyers but again in those tweets he's talking about Hillary Clinton, talking about crooked Hillary. About her e-mails which is really something extraordinary. I've never seen a president a year later still talking about the opponent that he beat. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

