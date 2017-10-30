Transcript for Trump calls Russia probe 'witch hunt'

Karl. Jon, we heard Pierre say the president's lawyers are saying he has absolutely nothing at all to hide but all week long especially yesterday the president doing his best to change the subject. Reporter: He was on fire on Twitter over the weekend, George. Yesterday demanding to know why investigators aren't looking into the various things they could be looking at regarding Hillary Clinton. Look at these two tweets, first, the Iranian to Russia deal -- the uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted e-mails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony trump/russia collusion which doesn't exist. The DEMs are using this for evil politics. After this series of tweets went out and there were more of them, the president's attorney, Ty Cobb said this. Quote, contrary to what many have suggested the president's comments today are unrelated to the activities of the special counsel to whom he continues to cooperate. Now, George -- What does that mean? I don't know exactly what it would have been about. We've seen the president's lawyer out there right now but staffers inside the white house blindsided by this news late Friday. They're as much in the dark as everybody else. Reporter: This news broke first on CNN late Friday. Nobody at the white house had any idea anything was coming down, had gotten any notification, in fact, per the weekend I kept touching base and no notification I know of even to this moment as to what exactly is going to go down with the special counsel. Everyone is waiting. Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.