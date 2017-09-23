Transcript for Trump campaigns for Alabama senator in GOP election fight

North Korea was clearly on president trump's mind as we spoke overnight in Alabama. He was there to campaign on behalf of incumbent senator Luther strange who is facing a tough challenge from a fellow Republican. The election is days away. The president is back in new Jersey and that's where we find ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Last night president trump on stage in Alabama hyping up his accomplishments, jumping from topic to topic, including health care and North Korea's leader. The president confident that Kim Jong-un was watching. And then this morning president trump is up and at 'em, tweeting about health care, posting, John McCain never had any intention of voting for this bill which his governor loves. He campaigned on repeal and replace. Let Arizona down. Overnight the president taking the stage in Huntsville, Alabama. I love this state and I love the people of this state. Reporter: Rallying for embattled senate candidate Luther strange. Trump going after everything from North Korea, even the NFL, to health care. The president still vowing to get rid of Obamacare. We're going to win. It's going to be gone. Reporter: This morning the GOP health care bill is one vote away from failing, with senator John McCain shooting it down again, saying in a statement Friday, he cannot in good conscience vote for the latest Republican plan. He says a bill of this impact requires a bipartisan approach. It was just a couple of months ago when McCain walked on the senate floor and gave a thumbs down during a vote to repeal Obamacare. The president telling the Alabama crowd he was shocked. Totally unexpected thing, terrible. Reporter: And trump again using a nickname to call out North Korea's leader, Kim Jong-un. Ramping up insults toward the dictator. Rocket man should have been handled a long time ago. Reporter: North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un says trump is mentally deranged, sienile and old. During that hour and a half speech president trump even urged the NFL to fire players who protest racial and social injustices during the playing of the national anthem, even suggesting that punishments for hard hits are ruining the game. Then there's Russia, the president continuing to claim that the Russian tie to him is a hoax despite the deepening investigation that is narrowed in on trump's closest connections. Dan, Paula. Newsy speech overnight and a newsy morning as he continues to tweet. Stephanie, thank you. For more let's go to Washington and ABC news political commentator cokie Roberts. Cokie, good morning. Hi, how are you guys? Great now that you're here. Let me start with North Korea where we're dealing with this miystifying news about the earthquake. As you know president trump has called the north Korean leader rocket man and a mad man. Is this the right approach? As long as it's words it's harmless and Kim Jong-un had all of us looking up the word dotard because that's what he called president trump. It turns out to mean senile old man or something along those lines. The fact is that if the president is correct and if the leader of Korea is a mad man, then provoking him is probably not the smartest thing to do. Let's talk about health care, shift gears a little bit, cokie. Once again the health care bill is on life support. The president says he's not giving up, but do you have confidence that he's going to be able to sway crucial Republican votes to get that done? He just Ted, I know Rand Paul and I think he might find a way to get there for the good of the party. Do you think he sidewalk some can sway some of those votes? He might be if he puts some sweeteners in that bill. This is a bill that's opposed by the American pediatric association, every disease group is against it, the insurance companies are against it. So the only reason that it would pass is that Republicans are saying, well, we promised we would do it so we'll do it. Whether that gets it all the way through and to a presidential signature is a very, very big if. A long way to go here. Let's sneak in a question about what the president was doing in Alabama overnight. He was there because he's thrown his weight behind incumbent senator Luther strange. Strange is facing a pretty tough challenge from a fellow Republican. If strange loses, what does that say about trump's influence? It says that trump is more important than trump because actually strange's opponent, Roy Moore, is really much more appealing to trump voters. Now, 80% of the Republicans in Alabama have a favorable impression of Donald Trump. So it's possible that he can bring Luther strange over the top. But it's an interesting race for him to get into and to get into on that side, and he said that last night in that long, rambling speech. He did say maybe I made a mistake. He was almost like he was talking to himself because he knows that Moore is really much more in his mold, and the president's own cabinet member, Ben Carson, has been campaigning for Moore. Sarah Palin has been campaigning for Moore. And so I think the president's a little bit conflicted there, but he had a great big crowd there in Huntsville and of course he always loves that. Everybody is interested to see how that race shakes out in Alabama. Cokie, thanks for your insight and analysis this morning.

