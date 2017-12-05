Transcript for Trump claims Comey told him he's 'not under investigation'

near future. Thank you, Pierre. We bring in Dan Abrams and Sara Fagen. Let me start with you first. We heard in Jon Karl's report, and David alluded to this, too. Trump saying Comey told me three times he was not under investigation. Look, federal prosecutors will tell people, you're not the target of the investigation. That happens all the time. The issue is that can change in the context of the investigation. And so, the notion that we now know that the FBI is investigating, Russian, possible Russian interference in the election and the possible role of the trump campaign, the notion that -- that -- that James Comey would have told Donald Trump, you're not under investigation is not just implausible. I have known Comey in over two decades in a professional context. I don't believe it. I just don't believe it happened. He wouldn't do it. He's too care to feel say you're not under investigation. With all that you're saying, if it's all true, could this hurt the president or his associates in the investigation? It's never held offul to have FBI agents angry with you. You heard from the testimony of Mccabe a moment ago. You don't want the FBI mad at you when they're investigationing. Will that determine the outcome of this investigation? No. But it's not helpful to lose the rank and file. Let's bring in Sara. I heard you talking about the president's actions. Baffling is the word you used. Do you think his actions were purposeful, k58 collated or strictly emotional? I think they're very emotional. This was a huge miscalculation by president trump. What he needs to get his agenda through congress and keep Democrats and some Republicans all rowing in one direction is for this to go away. By having multiple people on the staff telling different story ps. By having the FBI engage if conversation in the press, there's going to be leaks that keep coming here because of all of this. This story will potentially build for him. He needs an independent investigative organization to clear his name. He's now lengthened the time in which that will take place, if it does, in fact, happen. Do you think things settle down once he nominated a new director? Possibly. This is an important move for Donald Trump. He has to put somebody as head of the FBI who is completely above reproach, above partisan politics in any way. He may be well served to go to former FBI director Bob Miller and ask him to take in for six months and clear up this Russia thing. We'll see what happens. Thank you so much, Sara, and Dan, as well.

