Transcript for Trump claims Obama ordered wiretap of Trump Tower

We're here with our team and start with Dan Abrams. What a showdown, Dan. You've got the president of the United States accused his predecessor and by implication the FBI of committing a felony, the FBI director saying the president of the United States isn't telling the truth. The problem is that this current administration is making it sound like we're all relying on media reports, that there is no way to determine what actually happened when, of course, there is. As you asked the question, he could go ask the FBI director, there are other things question do. By the way he can also declassify information if he so chooses so if he wants to prove this, he very well may be able to do it and the other thing is to keep calling it the Obama administration's wiretap. Right? We're -- Explain the difference between the two kinds of wiretaps. First let's talk about the fact that it's the same FBI director, right, who is there now who was there before so the Obama administration FBI guy is the trump administration FBI guy right now. And that's the same guy who did the Hillary Clinton investigation who many people believe sent out a letter that harmed Hillary Clinton's campaign. If that's the Obama administration doing that, that seems pretty odd. Now, when we're talking about investigations we talked a lot about this FISA court, right? That's the question is did the FISA court approve it. A FISA court is a foreign intelligence gathering court, that's all they do. They don't investigate crimes and you need some level of proof, you need to be able to prove probable cause in order to get that kind of warrant. Even the former director of national intelligence saying that didn't happen. Interesting you said Comey is the FBI director right now and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.